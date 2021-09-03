Advertisement

Flint residents express frustration over blighted, burned out homes

By Mark Bullion
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents on Jane Avenue in Flint are sick and tired of being sick and tired.

They’re upset and frustrated about several blighted and burned out properties on their street.

“It’s really sad, because I would like something done about it,” said Peggy Morgan, who lives nearby.

Morgan lives very close to one of the properties -- 1434 Jane Ave.

That specific property belongs to the Genesee County Land Bank, according to the Flint Property Portal. The home’s basement has been inundated with trees and garbage. It’s essentially become a community garbage dump.

“I just can’t handle that they keep throwing garbage and dumping garbage in that hole over there,” Morgan said.

It’s not just that property that’s seen some better days, a number of other homes on the street are burned out and have become dumping sites.

They’re eyesores, magnets for squatters and are certainly unsafe.

Nancy Williams has lived on Jane Ave. for 15 years, until last year. People can probably imagine what drove her out.

“Ten years, my neighbor across the street -- has been complaining about this and asking for help and trying to bring people out to say hey -- this is just not acceptable. There’s rodents, there’s people coming in the middle of the night and dumping garbage in there,” Williams said.

People like Nancy and Peggy are just hopeful something will be done, and soon.

“I’m a homeowner. I pay taxes and why should I pay taxes on something like that -- that’s what I’m getting really upset about,” Morgan said.

Michael Freeman, the executive director of the Genesee County Land Bank said that the property is on the land bank’s demolition list, and it’s of higher priority because the structure is burned out.

Now it’s a matter of securing the funding necessary to do the demolitions. Freeman could not provide an exact time when that demo might be completed.

