JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

Temperatures early Thursday morning dipped into the 40s in many areas across Mid-Michigan. Wall-to-wall sunshine, however, helped warm things up very nicely as a light breeze continued in off of Lake Huron. With Clear skies again expected overnight, readings early Friday morning will be even chillier as lows settle into the middle, to upper 40s for most of the ABC12 viewing area.

We will see the return of much more cloud cover to close out the workweek. Even so, we will stay dry for the day, and high temperatures will again move comfortably through the middle 70s. Highs temperatures Saturday will range from the middle, to upper 70s. We will begin the day with some sunshine, but by day’s end, we will be watching some showers move into our area from the west.

For Sunday, most of the day will be dry as highs flirt with the 80-degree mark once again. A few sprinkles will be possible early in the morning, but we will all have a better chance of seeing some showers for Sunday night. That batch of rain could linger into early Labor Day morning, but we should get back into some decent sunshine for the end of our holiday weekend.

On ABC12 News we’ll take a look at temperatures for the latter part of the holiday weekend. We will also let you know when we will have a better chance of rain. - JR