Louisiana shelter animals travel to Midland shelter after Hurricane Ida

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) -Some frightened, a few timid, but most were excited about their journey traveling thousands of miles to Midland County for a chance at a forever home.

“Shelters all across the country are trying to help those animals and we agreed to take it as many as we could,” said Humane Society of Midland County Director, Beth Wellman.

30 dogs and kittens arrived at the Humane Society of Midland County Friday afternoon from Louisiana, where shelters are overwhelmed with animals following the devastation by Hurricane Ida.

“They’re completely without power and have been, with the heat and everything, the animals were not going to be able to be cared for,” Wellman said.

Wellman says a lot of lessons were learned following Hurricane Katrina when so many animals were left behind.

“Lots of protocols have been put into place just to make sure that doesn’t happen again” Wellman said.

The animals that arrived here today are ones that were already in shelters prior to the storm.

“The shelters like to have room for all of the animals that are displaced so they can hold them for longer periods of time for people a lot of people’s homes were completely destroyed,” Wellman said.

Lisa Lee and her family came to the shelter from Bay City, just as the animals were being unloaded from the van-- ready to take a new family member home today.

“Saw them on Facebook last night. and we thought about it and thought about it through the night and 30 minutes ago, we hopped in the car and drove over,” said Bay City resident, Lisa Lee.

To help find the animals a home quickly- the shelter has reduced the adoption fee for all the dogs at the shelter to $100 from $200. And the shelter is also hoping for donations to help care for the animals. If you are interested, click on the link below or check out the Human Society of Midland County on Facebook.

https://hsomc.org/adopt/adoption-application

