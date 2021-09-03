M.A.D.E. Institute, Front Porch Project team up to rebuild dozens of front porches in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Building Flint back better, one front porch at a time.

The M.A.D.E. Institute in Flint has partnered with The Porch Project, a local neighborhood revitalization program to help troubled teens and young adults learn and gain new skills when it comes to skilled trades.

The end result is newly built front porches that not only benefit residents, but also the men and women helping to get the job done.

One of those men is Tyrone Bogan. He spent part of his day Friday demolishing a front porch on Van Wagoner Street in Flint.

“You know it’s a good way to release some anger and frustration -- and at the same time when you get done doing it -- you get to come back and see the before and after and that’s the whole shining part for me,” Bogan said.

Bogan is part of the M.A.D.E. Institute. M.A.D.E. stands for money, attitude, direction and education. He’s been with the program for 8 years -- which helps people with troubled pasts learn new skills and gain employment in the skilled trades.

“It’s a blessing to be able to get paid to go to school. You get paid to learn things. You can never really go wrong with that,” he said.

Leon El-Amin is the founder of the M.A.D.E. Institute. He says the partnership between M.A.D.E. and the Front Porch Project, which has helped fund the projects-- has been a huge success.

Around 100 front porches have been redone in Flint this summer.

But it’s more than just broken concrete and new decking; the porches have served as essentially training areas for M.A.D.E. participants -- specifically targeting carpentry and masonry.

“Here on Flint’s north side -- we’ve been dis-invested for quite some time. But I see great things starting to spark and take place and we just want to be a part of that rebuilding,” El-Amin said.

As the Front Porch Project and the M.A.D.E. institute wrap up the summer season, they’re hoping to secure more funding, so next year they can rebuild even more front porches in Flint.

