Advertisement

M.A.D.E. Institute, Front Porch Project team up to rebuild dozens of front porches in Flint

By Mark Bullion
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Building Flint back better, one front porch at a time.

The M.A.D.E. Institute in Flint has partnered with The Porch Project, a local neighborhood revitalization program to help troubled teens and young adults learn and gain new skills when it comes to skilled trades.

The end result is newly built front porches that not only benefit residents, but also the men and women helping to get the job done.

One of those men is Tyrone Bogan. He spent part of his day Friday demolishing a front porch on Van Wagoner Street in Flint.

“You know it’s a good way to release some anger and frustration -- and at the same time when you get done doing it -- you get to come back and see the before and after and that’s the whole shining part for me,” Bogan said.

Bogan is part of the M.A.D.E. Institute. M.A.D.E. stands for money, attitude, direction and education. He’s been with the program for 8 years -- which helps people with troubled pasts learn new skills and gain employment in the skilled trades.

“It’s a blessing to be able to get paid to go to school. You get paid to learn things. You can never really go wrong with that,” he said.

Leon El-Amin is the founder of the M.A.D.E. Institute. He says the partnership between M.A.D.E. and the Front Porch Project, which has helped fund the projects-- has been a huge success.

Around 100 front porches have been redone in Flint this summer.

But it’s more than just broken concrete and new decking; the porches have served as essentially training areas for M.A.D.E. participants -- specifically targeting carpentry and masonry.

“Here on Flint’s north side -- we’ve been dis-invested for quite some time. But I see great things starting to spark and take place and we just want to be a part of that rebuilding,” El-Amin said.

As the Front Porch Project and the M.A.D.E. institute wrap up the summer season, they’re hoping to secure more funding, so next year they can rebuild even more front porches in Flint.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly

Latest News

Porter's orchard celebrates a century in the business
A Mid-Michigan orchard celebrates a century in business
Porter's orchard celebrates a century in the business
Mid-Michigan's Porter's orchard celebrates a century in business
M.A.D.E. Institute, Front Porch Project team up to rebuild dozens of front porches in Flint
M.A.D.E. Institute, Front Porch Project team up to rebuild dozens of front porches in Flint
Amisha Thomas
Arenac County drowning death has campground owner upset with state