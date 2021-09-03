Advertisement

Michigan Department of Transportation pausing construction for the holiday weekend

147 projects across the state will see lifted restrictions as travelers commute this Labor Day weekend
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - AAA predicts that millions of Americans will be traveling this weekend for Labor day weekend. For Michiganders, that usually means driving up north, joining thousands of others doing the same.

It’s no secret that many Michigan roads have seen some sort of construction at this point. Michigan Department of Transportation will be removing lane restrictions on nearly 60% of its road and bridge projects statewide this Labor Day weekend in hopes to ease traffic delays for travelers.

“This becomes extremely important during those prime holiday weekends because we see such an influx of traffic on these particular weekends,” said MDOT’s Jocelyn Hall.

While not every project can just be reopened this weekend, Hall said that drivers can at least expect to see some sort of changes to big areas like I-75 and I-69.

Areas like I-75 through Saginaw County, will use a “zipper method” allowing more lanes to be open in the peak direction of travel via a moveable barrier wall. Chances are higher that drivers will still experience a slow down through the area.

“For the time being, you’ll still see some congestion there. Even the sections of the road where we’ve rebuilt and widened the corridor over the last few years, it still gets congestion because there is just such a big influx of people on these weekends,” said Hall.

While moving barrels will help ease the back ups, she said that the biggest thing that will help keep traffic flowing is drivers being aware of their surroundings.

“Nothing slows down traffic like a crash. So if drivers can tailor their driving to the conditions. Remembering there are a lot more people out there, many pulling campers and boats-- just being aware of their surroundings will help. Because the worst thing that can slow down traffic is a crash,” Hall said.

She said it’s also a good idea use a lesser traveled road rather than I-75, drivers may want to consider taking other routes such as US127. It could make for a much easier commute.

In total 147 projects will see restrictions lifted for the holiday weekend travel. After the holiday weekend its back to business as usual. This means that Michigan Department of Transportation will put restrictions back into place at 6 A.M. Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly

Latest News

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.
442,000 Michigan workers losing federal unemployment benefits this weekend
Flint blight leaves many residents frustrated
Flint blight
MDOT construction pauses for Labor Day
MDOT construction pause for Labor Day
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan’s daily average of new COVID-19 cases remains steady