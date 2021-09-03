Michigan Department of Transportation pausing construction for the holiday weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - AAA predicts that millions of Americans will be traveling this weekend for Labor day weekend. For Michiganders, that usually means driving up north, joining thousands of others doing the same.

It’s no secret that many Michigan roads have seen some sort of construction at this point. Michigan Department of Transportation will be removing lane restrictions on nearly 60% of its road and bridge projects statewide this Labor Day weekend in hopes to ease traffic delays for travelers.

“This becomes extremely important during those prime holiday weekends because we see such an influx of traffic on these particular weekends,” said MDOT’s Jocelyn Hall.

While not every project can just be reopened this weekend, Hall said that drivers can at least expect to see some sort of changes to big areas like I-75 and I-69.

Areas like I-75 through Saginaw County, will use a “zipper method” allowing more lanes to be open in the peak direction of travel via a moveable barrier wall. Chances are higher that drivers will still experience a slow down through the area.

“For the time being, you’ll still see some congestion there. Even the sections of the road where we’ve rebuilt and widened the corridor over the last few years, it still gets congestion because there is just such a big influx of people on these weekends,” said Hall.

While moving barrels will help ease the back ups, she said that the biggest thing that will help keep traffic flowing is drivers being aware of their surroundings.

“Nothing slows down traffic like a crash. So if drivers can tailor their driving to the conditions. Remembering there are a lot more people out there, many pulling campers and boats-- just being aware of their surroundings will help. Because the worst thing that can slow down traffic is a crash,” Hall said.

She said it’s also a good idea use a lesser traveled road rather than I-75, drivers may want to consider taking other routes such as US127. It could make for a much easier commute.

In total 147 projects will see restrictions lifted for the holiday weekend travel. After the holiday weekend its back to business as usual. This means that Michigan Department of Transportation will put restrictions back into place at 6 A.M. Tuesday morning.

