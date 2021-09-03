Advertisement

Michigan diner owner jailed over virus rules plans to reopen

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney sits in the courtroom during her arraignment, Friday March, 19, 2021, at...
Marlena Pavlos-Hackney sits in the courtroom during her arraignment, Friday March, 19, 2021, at the 30th Judicial Circuit Court in Lansing,(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) —

A Michigan restaurant owner who flouted COVID-19 restrictions and spent four nights in jail in March says she plans to reopen in a few weeks.

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney says her food license has been restored. She operates Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland. Pavlos-Hackney became the face of defiance over enforcement of virus-related restrictions.

She continued to serve indoor diners and broke other rules aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19. Sen. Tom Barrett called her “Michigan’s first political prisoner of the pandemic.” The restaurant could be open again by Sept. 21. It has been closed since March.

