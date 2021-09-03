Michigan Senate panel approves 100-day deadline for processing citizen petitions

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - After two groups waited months for the Michigan Secretary of State to process their petitions to change Michigan laws, a Michigan Senate committee approved a new deadline for the work Friday.

The Senate Elections Committee approved Senate Bill 280, which would set a 100-day deadline for the Secretary of State’s Office to process citizen petitions. No deadline for processing petitions exists in Michigan law now.

“The people of Michigan can directly propose legislation through a citizens’ initiative, and they deserve to have their efforts reviewed in a prompt and professional manner,” said Republican State Rep. Ruth Johnson of Holly. “Unfortunately, under the leadership of Secretary Benson, it has taken six to nine months to process the petition signatures for the last two citizen initiatives.”

Johnson, who introduced the legislation, pointed out that Unlock Michigan submitted petitions to repeal the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act on Oct. 2, 2020, but the group’s petitions were not processed until seven months later on April 19.

Fair and Equal Michigan submitted petitions to prohibit LGBTQ discrimination in the state’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act on Oct. 13, 2020, but the group’s petitions were not presented to the Board of State Canvassers until nine months later on July 13.

“It is embarrassing and inexcusable that it is taking more time for the department to review the signatures than it took for the citizens to gather them,” said Johnson, who was Michigan’s secretary of state from 2011 to 2019.

Her bill would require state canvassers to complete their work with petitions within 100 days of them being filed at the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office. Petitions filed more than 160 days before a general election must be tabulated more than 100 days from the vote.

“The average processing time historically is about 100 days, so I think that is a good standard to ensure citizen initiatives are considered fairly,” Johnson said. “It’s your job as secretary of state to be impartial. If citizens gather the signatures you need to process them in a timely manner. We did a petition in 53 days in 2018 when we needed to.”

The bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration. If approved there, it would have to reach approval in the House before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would decide whether to sign it into law.

