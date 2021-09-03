Michigan’s daily average of new COVID-19 cases remains steady

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan remained steady from the beginning of the week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,448 new COVID-19 illnesses Thursday through Friday for a total of 955,640. The daily average of 2,224 new cases remained steady compared to Wednesday.

Michigan now only reports COVID-19 statistics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

State health officials reported 51 deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Thursday through Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 20,367

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained steady with over 28,083 tests completed Thursday. The percentage of positive tests increased above 10% from the beginning of the week, settling at 10.16% on Friday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses remained steady this week. As of Friday, 1,232 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 6 less than Wednesday. Of those, 1,157 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators decreased since the beginning of the week. As of Thursday, Michigan hospitals were treating 322 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 164 of them were on ventilators.

Since Friday, there are 22 less COVID-19 patients in intensive care and two more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 12.780 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, including 6.809 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.323 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.664 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.219 million people statewide. A total of 56.1% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 66.0% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 35,530 cases and 937 deaths, which is an increase of 141 cases and five deaths.

Saginaw, 21,448 cases and 61 deaths, which is an increase of 84 cases and one death .

Arenac, 1,179 cases and 31 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Bay, 11,142 cases and 350 deaths, which is an increase of 26 cases and one death.

Clare, 2,260 cases and 88 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases and one death.

Gladwin, 2,065 cases and 58 deaths, which is an increase of 19 cases.

Gratiot, 3,427 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases and one death.

Huron, 3,243 cases and 79 deaths, which is an increase of 8 cases.

Iosco, 1,993 cases and 72 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Isabella, 5,723 cases and 97 deaths, which is an increase of 48 cases.

Lapeer, 8,262 cases and 210 deaths, which is an increase of 34 cases and two deaths.

Midland, 7,414 cases and 100 deaths, which is an increase of 55 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 1,633 cases and 44 deaths, which is an increase of six cases and one death.

Oscoda, 621 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Roscommon, 1,701 cases and 53 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Sanilac, 3,854 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Shiawassee, 6,155 cases and 111 deaths, which is an increase of 41 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 5,151 cases and 166 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases and two deaths.

