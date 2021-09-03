A Mid-Michigan orchard celebrates a century in business

GOODRICH, Mich. (WJRT) -As we transition from summer to autumn, one of mid-Michigan’s favorite pastimes is just getting started.

One hundred years ago Porter’s Orchard opened for business in Goodrich. Third generation farmer Ray Porter and his family have seen plenty of changes in the market.

“The biggest change that we’ve had to make is to go to more of a what they call “Agri-tourism, where we invite more people to the farm to have an experience rather than just a come in and buy their donuts and cider and apples and leave,” Porter said.

Climate change is also affecting Porter’s bottom line - just as this spring’s frost and freezing temperatures thinned out his crop.

“If it’s a cold spring, it’s extremely cold. If it’s wet, it’s extremely wet. If it’s hot, it’s extremely hot. So that’s uh, there’s just no normal anymore,” he said.

But, technology is helping in other ways to help smooth things out. Even though these trees are smaller, Porter said that they’re producing more apples. That’s all part of a change in efficiency as dwarf trees are also easier to manage and harvest apples from.

So is catering to customers taste with newer apple varieties like Honeycrisp and Evercrisp.

For those making a trip to the orchard, it’s the experience that counts.

“The apple cider. They have a little fountain that you can turn, it’s running the whole time. You can fill up a little cup,” said Susan Shanks from Davison.

“The cider mill and popcorn and caramel apples and toys for the kids to play with out here,” said Denny Tebo, a Davison resident.

As far as what the future holds for Porter, he said that he’s going to keep growing apples as long as he can.

Even though the state of Michigan is projected to produce a lighter crop of less than 19 million bushels of apples this year, it could mean a bumper crop next year because of the way trees store and use their energy.

