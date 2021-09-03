Advertisement

Parents feeling mixed emotions after Genesee County updates mask mandate for all students

Parents say regardless of mask mandate, they want their seniors to have the best school year possible
By Michael Nafso
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/02/2021) - Starting next week, all students from Pre-K to 12th grade will have to mask up.

Students at Flushing High School have only been back to school for a few days, and with the delta variant spreading, some students took it upon themselves to mask up.

“The kids that have wanted to wear a mask, that was their own personal choice, and they were doing that. My daughter does prefer to wear one, and that’s her choice, but now, we got the text that it’s mandated,” Tammy Conn said.

A text message about the latest mask mandate from the Genesee County Health Department. The previously issued mandate was only for students in grades K-6, but now, all staff and students grades Pre-K through 12th grade will have to mask up starting Tuesday, September 7.

“I was really disappointed in the mask mandate. I was hopeful that the kids were going to be able to have their choice. They are seniors. They’re going to be adults here pretty soon. They need to be able to make that choice themselves,” Shannon Dockins said.

ABC12 reached out to the Genesee County Deputy Health Officer, Kayleigh Blaney. She says the order was expanded because of increasing cases in kids ages 12 through 18 and rising counts in the community in general.

On August 5th, Blaney says the case rate in the county was 57 weekly per 100,000. By August 31st, that number tripled.

Parents say mask or no mask, they just want the seniors to have the best school year as possible.

“I just hope that she can experience everything that has been ripped away from these kids the last two years: Homecoming, Prom, Graduation. My other daughter graduated in 2020. Graduation was awful, so let’s just hope that these kids can have a normal year,” Conn said.

It’s a tough spot for administrators, too. On Thursday, Flushing’s Superintendent, Matt Shanafelt wrote parents a letter, saying they’re doing everything they can to focus on what they can control to make sure the start of this year is a successful one.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week
This sign was installed in the Village of New Miami during the time the village was using the...
Michigan bill would allow for speeding enforcement by cameras

Latest News

Parents in Genesee County react to K-12 mask mandate
Parents in Genesee County react to K-12 mask mandate
Flint community leaders speak out in support of the Genesee County Health department’s decision...
Flint community leaders standing in support of school mask mandate
Flint community leaders speak out in support of the Genesee County Health department’s decision...
Flint community leaders standing in support of school mask mandate
Hank Graff Chevrolet
Davison car dealership reacts to GM production shutdown