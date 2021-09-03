Advertisement

Saginaw Township police rescue woman’s money sent to scammers

Senior citizen received a call claiming her daughter was in a crash and needed cash mailed immediately
Scam alert graphic
Scam alert graphic(VNL)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say they stopped a woman from losing money after she fell for a common scam.

The senior citizen from Saginaw Township received a call from a woman on Thursday, who was posing as her daughter. The scammer posing as the daughter told the victim that she had been involved in a crash.

A short time later, a man called the woman and claimed he was the daughter’s attorney. He convinced the woman to mail an envelope with cash overnight to address in Bronx, New York via UPS.

After the victim mailed the cash, her daughter learned of the scam and called the Saginaw Township Police Department. An officer took a report and immediately called a manager at the UPS facility on McCarty Road in Saginaw, who had the envelope of cash intercepted in Lansing.

UPS returned the envelope to Saginaw Township police, who gave it back to the victim.

Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl encouraged children to discuss scams with their parents and how scammers can sound very convincing on the phone. He pointed out that no legitimate business or legal professional would demand immediate payment by cash only.

Pussehl said anyone who receives a call demanding an immediate cash-only payment should call 911 to discuss the request with police before sending any money.

“These suspects are preying upon our senior citizens on a weekly basis. Let’s work together in putting them out of business,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week
This sign was installed in the Village of New Miami during the time the village was using the...
Michigan bill would allow for speeding enforcement by cameras

Latest News

This webcam image from the Michigan Department of Transportation and Mackinac Bridge Authority...
This Labor Day marks 63rd annual Mackinac Bridge walk
Top Plays Week 2
Week 2 Top Plays
Frankenmuth dismantles Swan Valley 47-20
HS Football - Swan Valley at Frankenmuth
Parents in Genesee County react to K-12 mask mandate
Parents in Genesee County react to K-12 mask mandate