Saginaw Township police rescue woman’s money sent to scammers

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say they stopped a woman from losing money after she fell for a common scam.

The senior citizen from Saginaw Township received a call from a woman on Thursday, who was posing as her daughter. The scammer posing as the daughter told the victim that she had been involved in a crash.

A short time later, a man called the woman and claimed he was the daughter’s attorney. He convinced the woman to mail an envelope with cash overnight to address in Bronx, New York via UPS.

After the victim mailed the cash, her daughter learned of the scam and called the Saginaw Township Police Department. An officer took a report and immediately called a manager at the UPS facility on McCarty Road in Saginaw, who had the envelope of cash intercepted in Lansing.

UPS returned the envelope to Saginaw Township police, who gave it back to the victim.

Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl encouraged children to discuss scams with their parents and how scammers can sound very convincing on the phone. He pointed out that no legitimate business or legal professional would demand immediate payment by cash only.

Pussehl said anyone who receives a call demanding an immediate cash-only payment should call 911 to discuss the request with police before sending any money.

“These suspects are preying upon our senior citizens on a weekly basis. Let’s work together in putting them out of business,” he said.

