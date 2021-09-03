Mackinac Bridge Authority completes plans for 63rd annual Bridge Walk

MACKINAC CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The annual Mackinac Bridge Walk on Labor Day is returning Monday.

“Whether your travels will take you across the Mackinac Bridge or you plan to join in the annual bridge walk, we want to make sure everyone has the information they need for a safe and enjoyable Labor Day holiday,” said Mackinac Bridge Authority Bridge Director Kim Nowack.

The bridgewill be closed to public traffic during the 2021 walk from 6:30 a.m. to noon.

“We strongly urge everyone who is traveling in the Straits area on Monday to make their plans around this scheduled closure,” Nowack said. “Traffic backups are frustrating for everyone, so we ask that you either cross the bridge prior to 6:30 a.m. or time your trip to arrive at the bridge after noon.”

Walkers can begin their journey from either St. Ignace or Mackinaw City. This eliminates the need for busing and offers various options for participants.

The bridge authority has laid out three main options when walking the bridge:

Start from either end of the bridge and walk towards the center, turning around at the midpoint and returning to the city they started from. Walkers can walk at least a portion of the bridge if they start by 11:30 a.m. Walkers must be on the side of the bridge they wish to return to before 10 a.m.

Walk the entire length of the bridge starting from either end. Those who choose this option must reach the midpoint before 10 a.m. or they will be turned back. Anyone who walks the entire bridge must arrange their own transportation back to the side they started once the bridge reopens to public traffic at noon.

Crossing the bridge, starting from either end, and then turning around and walking back to the side they started from. In this option, walkers will need to cross the midpoint on their return trip by 10 a.m. or they will be turned back and need to find their own transportation back across the bridge after it reopens at noon.

Nobody will be allowed to cross the midpoint of the bridge after 10 a.m., so people who choose the 10-mile option will have to find their own transportation across the bridge if they get stranded on the other end away from their vehicle.

Mackinac Island ferry services are planning routes for bridge walkers to get back across the Straits of Mackinac by water on Monday.

The bridge walk has been an annual event that started in 1958, with the exception of 2020. The 2021 walk will be the 63rd event.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.