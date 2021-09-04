Flint resident struggles to find job as unemployment benefits end

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

After 17 months federal unemployment benefits are set to end on Labor Day, cutting off a lifeline to those who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

The deadline means a sudden rush of job seekers and financial hardship for families who have depended on the weekly payment.

The unemployment Insurance agency says about 442,000 Michiganders’ pandemic benefits will end September 4th.

This leaves thousands of people without a large piece of financial help and now looking for jobs.

One man says he lost his job after contracting COVID-19 and hasn’t had any luck finding a job since.

“I tested positive for months, with those health challenges. My doctor in turn gave me a return date to return back to work on April the 5th this year. And unfortunately I got a call from my CEO which was another blow, stating that he couldn’t keep my job out any longer.”

Flint resident Charles Knox Jr. says he was working with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Flint as a program coordinator after losing his position he had to apply for unemployment.

“As of September, the 4th of this year. Those enhanced benefits had come to an end. There diminished so it’s been, I would say more dire, and has been a daily task for me when searching for employment.”

Charles says while he’s concerned about his financial status, he isn’t giving up hope to find his dream job.

“I have two degrees…. I have a work ethic. I’ve been trying I mean I put out maybe 20 Plus applications I have some interviews, but nevertheless they went in different directions so I have to keep searching.”

Nick Assendelft with the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency says there are still a number a programs that the state offers to help those looking for a job.

“MItalent.org lists 90,000 jobs that are available in Michigan and that’s certainly not the only amount of jobs but these are ones that are through MItalent.org. So that’s a good place to start.”

However, anyone who received unemployment benefits throughout the pandemic Assendelft says that you should continue to check your account.

“To make sure they have any latest updates and people who qualify with these programs were urging them to continue to check in with MiWam account.”

To find more information about the Federal Unemployment benefits ending and available assistance click, HERE.

