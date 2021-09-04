Advertisement

Ford plant caused benzene vapor in Detroit suburb’s sewers

Ford Motor Co.
Ford Motor Co.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (AP) (WJRT) - Ford and Michigan environmental officials say one of the automaker’s plants is the source of benzene vapor in sewers that forced the evacuation of 10 homes and a school in the Detroit suburb of Flat Rock.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy confirmed Friday that a fuel leak at the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant caused the vapor.

It said hazardous materials technicians would inject fire suppressant foam to begin dealing with the problem.

It also said an estimated 1,000 to 3,000 gallons of unleaded gasoline spilled into the city’s sewers.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney sits in the courtroom during her arraignment, Friday March, 19, 2021, at...
Michigan diner owner jailed over virus rules plans to reopen
A gavel.
UAW watchdog getting evidence from feds in corruption probe
Oakland University faculty on strike
Oakland University Professors end two-day strike
After 17 months federal unemployment benefits are set to end on Labor Day, cutting off a...
Flint resident struggles to find job as unemployment benefits end