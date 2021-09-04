Advertisement

JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
More clouds filtered into Mid-Michigan Friday, but it wasn’t a bad day at all.  Temperatures moved from around the 50-degree mark in the morning, to the 70s in the afternoon with some cloud-filtered sunshine and very light breezes.  Mostly cloudy skies will hold overnight as winds turn in a little bit more from the south.  Lows early Saturday morning will range from the middle, to upper 50s.  That is pretty close to “normal” for this time of the year.

The holiday weekend is looking pretty good overall.  There will be some showers, but not enough to make anyone cancel their plans.  In fact, it looks like our best chances for rain will be late Saturday, into Saturday night, and then again Sunday night.  We should have at least partly sunny skies each day, and temperatures will be staying quite comfortable.  Highs for the weekend stretch will be in the middle, to upper 70s.  Again, this is pretty close to where we should be.

On ABC12 News we will let you know when we will have a better chance of seeing some rain and some thunderstorms. We will also have a look at what temperatures will be doing for our abbreviated workweek. - JR

