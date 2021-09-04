Kevin’s Weather Forecast
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The unofficial end of summer is upon us. We didn’t see much sunshine to kick off our holiday weekend.
We picked up a few stray sprinkles and showers too, but nothing that produced much rain.
A few isolated showers are possible this evening into early Sunday.
Temperatures will drift down to either side of 60 degrees.
Sunday will be a fine day with just an outside chance of a stray showers.
Look for plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs near 80 degrees. A westerly wind will kick up a bit with some gusts up to 20 mph.
Labor Day will be a few degrees cooler but still very pleasant.
Dry weather will hold until Tuesday evening ahead of a cold front.
That front will kick up some thunderstorms.
A few may be on the strong side.
We’ll be watching for any chance of severe weather.
A lot will depend on the timing of when they move through mid-Michigan.
I’ll have an update on ABC12 News at 11pm.
Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.