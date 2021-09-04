Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The unofficial end of summer is upon us. We didn’t see much sunshine to kick off our holiday weekend.

We picked up a few stray sprinkles and showers too, but nothing that produced much rain.

A few isolated showers are possible this evening into early Sunday.

Temperatures will drift down to either side of 60 degrees.

Sunday will be a fine day with just an outside chance of a stray showers.

Look for plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs near 80 degrees. A westerly wind will kick up a bit with some gusts up to 20 mph.

Labor Day will be a few degrees cooler but still very pleasant.

Dry weather will hold until Tuesday evening ahead of a cold front.

That front will kick up some thunderstorms.

A few may be on the strong side.

We’ll be watching for any chance of severe weather.

A lot will depend on the timing of when they move through mid-Michigan.

I’ll have an update on ABC12 News at 11pm.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.