Advertisement

Michigan diner owner jailed over virus rules plans to reopen

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney sits in the courtroom during her arraignment, Friday March, 19, 2021, at...
Marlena Pavlos-Hackney sits in the courtroom during her arraignment, Friday March, 19, 2021, at the 30th Judicial Circuit Court in Lansing, Mich. Pavlos-Hackney, a western Michigan restaurant owner, was arrested before dawn Friday and hauled to jail, a dramatic turn in a monthslong dispute over her persistent refusal to comply with orders and restrictions tied to the coronavirus. Pavlos-Hackney, 55, will remain in jail until she pays $7,500 and authorities confirm that Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland, Mich., is closed, a judge said. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP) AP NEWS Top Stories Video Contact Us Cookie Settings DOWNLOAD AP NEWS Connect with the definitive source for global and local news MORE FROM AP ap.org AP Insights AP Definitive Source AP Images Spotlight AP Explore AP Books FOLLOW AP THE ASSOCIATED PRESS About Contact Customer Support Careers Terms & Conditions Privacy All contents © copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) (WJRT) - A Michigan restaurant owner who flouted COVID-19 restrictions and spent four nights in jail in March says she plans to reopen in a few weeks. Marlena Pavlos-Hackney says her food license has been restored.

She operates Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland. Pavlos-Hackney became the face of defiance over enforcement of virus-related restrictions.

She continued to serve indoor diners and broke other rules aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19. Sen. Tom Barrett called her “Michigan’s first political prisoner of the pandemic.”

The restaurant could be open again by Sept. 21. It has been closed since March.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

A gavel.
UAW watchdog getting evidence from feds in corruption probe
Oakland University faculty on strike
Oakland University Professors end two-day strike
Ford Motor Co.
Ford plant caused benzene vapor in Detroit suburb’s sewers
After 17 months federal unemployment benefits are set to end on Labor Day, cutting off a...
Flint resident struggles to find job as unemployment benefits end