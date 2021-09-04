Michigan diner owner jailed over virus rules plans to reopen

-HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) (WJRT) - A Michigan restaurant owner who flouted COVID-19 restrictions and spent four nights in jail in March says she plans to reopen in a few weeks. Marlena Pavlos-Hackney says her food license has been restored.

She operates Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland. Pavlos-Hackney became the face of defiance over enforcement of virus-related restrictions.

She continued to serve indoor diners and broke other rules aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19. Sen. Tom Barrett called her “Michigan’s first political prisoner of the pandemic.”

The restaurant could be open again by Sept. 21. It has been closed since March.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.