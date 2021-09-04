Advertisement

Oakland University Professors end two-day strike

Oakland University faculty on strike
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) (WJRT) - Professors at at Oakland University in suburban Detroit have ended a two-day strike after reaching a contract agreement with the school.

The two sides struck a deal at 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Terms haven’t been disclosed.

The university and its branch of the American Association of University Professors sent a joint statement to the campus Saturday morning saying “the faculty will undertake all feasible measures to assure that full course content and learning objectives are delivered to their students, and that all requirements for credits and program accreditations are satisfied.”

The 880-member union went on strike Thursday morning as classes began for the 2021-22 school year.

The school has about 18,000 students.

