Spotty rain chance to begin the holiday weekend

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - We are wrapping up the summer season (unofficially) this Labor Day weekend with seasonably cool temperatures and some rain chances mixed in.

This morning, clouds will continue to move in and some spotty showers will develop throughout the day. It won’t rain all day but keep the umbrellas handy, especially late in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs today will be in the middle 70s with a south wind at 5-15 mph. More showers, and possibly a few rumbles of thunder, are expected early tonight as a cold front moves through. This should wrap up by morning and then tomorrow looks like a mostly nice day with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. A few stray showers or storms could develop during the afternoon hours (mainly north), but it won’t be as widespread as on Saturday. Winds will be a bit breezier, too, coming in from the west at 10-20 mph.

Labor Day itself on Monday looks very nice. A few morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. We’ll see very comfortable temps in the middle 70s as well. Enjoy! Attention will then turn to Tuesday as a developing area of low pressure will pass to the north of us. This will bring a cold front through the area late in the day and showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon/evening. Some of these storms could be on the strong side so we will be keeping a close eye on Tuesday as we move forward.

