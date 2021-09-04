Advertisement

Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87.

His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. No further details were released.

“He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit,” Roker wrote on Instagram. “Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him.”

Scott spent 65 years at NBC and forecast the weather on the “Today” show for more than three decades.

___

This story has been corrected to show Scott was 87, not 78.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney sits in the courtroom during her arraignment, Friday March, 19, 2021, at...
Michigan diner owner jailed over virus rules plans to reopen
A car that was that was swept onto the banks of the Raritan River by the remnants of Tropical...
Northeast deals with muck, waterlogged homes in Ida cleanup
A gavel.
UAW watchdog getting evidence from feds in corruption probe
Oakland University faculty on strike
Oakland University Professors end two-day strike