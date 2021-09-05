Davison high school student hosts homecoming apparel exchange

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) -

It’s one of the most important nights for many high school students and at Davison High School one student wants to make sure this year’s homecoming dance is a night to remember for all of her fellow classmates.

Davison High School Senior Sophia Biazza says after the year they’ve had she wanted to find a way to give back to the community.

Now she’s looking for more gently used formal clothes donations, so no students feel excluded.

“This is really important to me because I think everyone deserves to have a really fun night and look their best too, so I think it’s going to be really exciting this year,” she said.

Biazza is hosting a homecoming apparel exchange at her school starting next week and this isn’t her first time doing something like this.

“Before COVID We did it and we just did it as a free dress. Anybody who needed a dress can come in and pick some out, but I wanted to do it again this year because we’re finally having a homecoming again. But I also wanted to add an element where people could sell their own dresses.”

With high prices of dresses and gowns Biazza wanted to give not only Davison students, but the community the opportunity to purchase affordable fashion.

“We charged $10 Just so that we could try and get some more dress racks because that’s something that we were really lacking having and then also if we had any leftover money from it, we were going to do an angel program where if a girl tried on the dress and she loved it and she couldn’t afford it, maybe we can help sponsor it.”

As of right now Biazza says they have about 200 dresses, but are looking to collect more gently used donations.

“That moment when the girl finds the perfect dress that they love it just, it makes me so happy to see everybody and especially because it’s going to be less expensive and help a lot of families out.”

The Homecoming Apparel Exchange will be at the Davison High School starting Tuesday September 7th.

To find more details about the times of the event and where you can donate check out the flyer below:

