Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Except for a few evening sprinkles or stray showers - look for a mix of stars and clouds overnight with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

It won’t be humid it all so go ahead and throw open some windows.

For Labor Day itself, we’ll see plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

Some extra clouds are likely by mid-afternoon but none will produce any rain.

It will be a fine day for anything you want to do outdoors.

Our next chance of rain will be Tuesday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front.

We’ll increase our temperatures into the low 80s and increase our humidity as well - making it feel a little sticky.

The Severe Storms Prediction Center has all of mid-Michigan in a Level 1 or “Marginal Risk” for severe weather.

That would be mainly some damaging high wind gusts to 60 mph. Other elements like hail or an isolated tornado will depend on available moisture and other features yet to be determined this far out.

We’ll be tracking that system as it heads closer to mid-Michigan and have more updates over the next couple of days. - KG

