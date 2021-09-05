Advertisement

Old Newsboys of Flint looking ahead to the holidays

The Old Newsboys of Flint take part in their annual fundraiser.
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) -Summer may be winding down, Christmas still months away, but it’s still very much on the mind of Tony Tucker, executive director of the Old Newsboys of Flint.

“7000 children every single year. We’re working 12 months out of the year trying to get it done,” said Old Newsboys of Flint Executive Director, Tony Tucker.

Saturday, the organization was at Fireman’s Park in Clio to raise money to make sure children in Genesee County have a good holiday season.

“So having events like this take place are very crucial because we provide not just toys, but we provide age appropriate gifts, socks, underwear, dental hygiene. We have blankets and coat shoe programs. We have a lot going on and we can’t do it without the community so this is huge,” Tucker said.

If you’re going to give to charity, why not give to the kids, right? Who else deserves it more,” said Monster X Metal and Gold owner, Aaron Hetzeo.

The event, which featured a cornhole contest and car show, was the brainchild of Aaron Hetzeo, owner of Monster X Metal and Gold recycling center in Clio.

“I have always given to charities and until I met Tony, I didn’t know much about the Old Newsboys until I met Tony, since I met him, I’ve met so many people impacted by this organization and this local community,” Hetzeo said.

Hetzeo says felt compelled to find a way to give back to his community.

“Other organizations you don’t really see where the money goes but you see where it goes here and Tony is a very inspiring person, he really inspired me to do this and we’ve had a great turnout,” Hetzeo said.

“They’re a young business and they care about the community and we put our heads together and he had all of these amazing ideas so we got the big cornhole event which is doing really well. A car show and all the money is going to fund the Old Newsboys, which helps children right here in Genesee County every single year to provide a Christmas,” Tucker said.

Hetzeo said they were hoping to raise $20,000 from Saturday’s event.

