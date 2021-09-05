Rain chances hold off until late in the day on Sunday

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - We saw a little rain yesterday and overnight as a cold front moved through Mid-Michigan but we are trending in a nicer direction for today with more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

While we should have mostly sunny skies for the majority of the day, another cold front will slide through late in the day and overnight bringing the possibility for a few more showers or thunderstorms. The greatest chance for this will be in our northern counties but even still, most of the day will be just fine. Winds ahead of this front will be a bit breezy coming in from the west at 10-20 mph with gusts up to around 25 mph at times. Daytime highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. That front pushes through tonight bringing a few showers to the area. This should wrap up before sunrise and that’ll pave the way for a very pleasant Labor Day across the area. Expect to see lots of sunshine with temperatures in the middle 70s.

Into next week, a stronger storm system will move into the region on Tuesday and this will bring us our next round of widespread rain/storms. That will come as a cold front slides through late in the day. Ahead of this front, winds will be picking up so it will be a windy and mild day with temps in the lower 80s. Storm chances will be greatest during the afternoon as the front finally moves through. There is the possibility that some of these storms could be on the strong side so we will have to keep a close eye on that as we move forward. The rest of the work week will be cooler with some scattered rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday.

