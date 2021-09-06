Pre-K through 12th grade students in Genesee County required to wear masks at school starting Tuesday

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -The Genesee County Health Department has expanded its face mask order to include students in pre-kindergarten, along with the 7 through 12 grades.

The health department says it’s revised order will stay in effect until the CDC lowers Genesee County’s COVID-19 community transmission rate from high to moderate.

The Genesee County Health Department was the first in Michigan to issue a mask order for the new school year. The original order issued Aug. 12 applied to students, staff and volunteers in kindergarten through sixth-grade, but it was expanded on Thursday.

Since then, health departments for eight of the 10 largest counties in Michigan have enacted face mask orders for schools. They include:

Wayne – masks required for K-12.

Oakland – masks required for K-12.

Macomb – No requirement

Kent – masks required for K-6.

Genesee – masks required for pre-K through 12.

Washtenaw – masks required for K-12.

Ottawa – masks required for pre-K through 12.

Ingham – masks required for K-12.

Kalamazoo – masks required for K-6.

Livingston – No requirement.

