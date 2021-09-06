Advertisement

Pre-K through 12th grade students in Genesee County required to wear masks at school starting Tuesday

Genesee County Courthouse fire
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -The Genesee County Health Department has expanded its face mask order to include students in pre-kindergarten, along with the 7 through 12 grades.

The health department says it’s revised order will stay in effect until the CDC lowers Genesee County’s COVID-19 community transmission rate from high to moderate.

The Genesee County Health Department was the first in Michigan to issue a mask order for the new school year. The original order issued Aug. 12 applied to students, staff and volunteers in kindergarten through sixth-grade, but it was expanded on Thursday.

Since then, health departments for eight of the 10 largest counties in Michigan have enacted face mask orders for schools. They include:

  • Wayne – masks required for K-12.
  • Oakland – masks required for K-12.
  • Macomb – No requirement
  • Kent – masks required for K-6.
  • Genesee – masks required for pre-K through 12.
  • Washtenaw – masks required for K-12.
  • Ottawa – masks required for pre-K through 12.
  • Ingham – masks required for K-12.
  • Kalamazoo – masks required for K-6.
  • Livingston – No requirement.

