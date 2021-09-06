Comfy with sunshine today

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On the backside of a cold front as high pressure moves in, we’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with lower humidity levels. Quiet weather tonight and tomorrow morning before a stronger system moves in, bringing the chance for strong storms.

Highs today will be in the low to mid 70s with a few clouds. Not going to rule out an isolated shower north of the bay, but most will stay dry all day. Winds will be out of the NW this afternoon at 10-15mph, turning light overnight. Tonight’s lows will be around 50 with mainly clear skies.

Tomorrow we’ll start dry with increasing cloud cover. With the warm front lifting northward, highs near the I-69 corridor will be into the low 80s, while further north we’ll see more mid to upper 70s. Showers and storms will move in for the afternoon and evening. We have a slight risk for severe weather with the main threat being gusty winds. We’ll also see a lot of rain with totals from ½ - 1″ likely, and some seeing up to 1 ½” by the time the rain ends. By 10pm we look to all be dry.

Sunshine returns for Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.

