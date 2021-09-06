Advertisement

Expanded federal unemployment benefits end Labor Day

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) -It became a lifeline to help people survive a national health crisis, but now after nearly a year and a half, the enhanced federal unemployment insurance put in place during the coronavirus pandemic has ended.

But, it may mean a much needed boost for the job market and businesses looking to hire.

“We are down to the smallest staff we’ve ever had,” said Country Store, manager Stacy Sobeck.

“Right now we have six people on staff not including the the two that work in our shipping and receiving,” she said.

Well below the 15 the Country Store in Frankenmuth normally employs.

Sobeck is cautiously optimistic that number will change in the coming weeks.

“I’m hoping that people will get out and start looking for a job, we’ll see.” Sobeck said.

Sobeck said it’s been about four months since they’ve even had an applicant for a job.

“Bavarian Inn had a job fair in May or June and we put on our marquee, on the spot interviews. Sobeck said, we didn’t have one person come in for two days.”

It is estimated that more than nine million people across the nation will lose their unemployment benefits on Monday. It may mean a much needed boost for businesses looking for employees.

“We are down 20-30% in our staffing levels,” said Bavarian Inn General Manager Amy Zehnder- Grossi.

Zehnder- Grossi says as more people begin to visit Frankenmuth again, she is hoping it will include those seeking job opportunities.

“We are hopeful that people will want to start looking for positions. We have many open positions and would love to fill them with people that want to work,” Zehnder- Grossi said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Hank Graff Chevrolet
Davison car dealership reacts to GM production shutdown
Now hiring sign
Economist: End of $300 federal unemployment benefit may not fix job market
North Flint Food Market
Groundbreaking for North Flint Food Market planned for Monday
Now hiring signs remain plentiful in Mid-Michigan two weeks before the $300 weekly federal...
Jobs remain plentiful two weeks before $300 unemployment benefit ends