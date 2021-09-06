Expanded federal unemployment benefits end Labor Day

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) -It became a lifeline to help people survive a national health crisis, but now after nearly a year and a half, the enhanced federal unemployment insurance put in place during the coronavirus pandemic has ended.

But, it may mean a much needed boost for the job market and businesses looking to hire.

“We are down to the smallest staff we’ve ever had,” said Country Store, manager Stacy Sobeck.

“Right now we have six people on staff not including the the two that work in our shipping and receiving,” she said.

Well below the 15 the Country Store in Frankenmuth normally employs.

Sobeck is cautiously optimistic that number will change in the coming weeks.

“I’m hoping that people will get out and start looking for a job, we’ll see.” Sobeck said.

Sobeck said it’s been about four months since they’ve even had an applicant for a job.

“Bavarian Inn had a job fair in May or June and we put on our marquee, on the spot interviews. Sobeck said, we didn’t have one person come in for two days.”

It is estimated that more than nine million people across the nation will lose their unemployment benefits on Monday. It may mean a much needed boost for businesses looking for employees.

“We are down 20-30% in our staffing levels,” said Bavarian Inn General Manager Amy Zehnder- Grossi.

Zehnder- Grossi says as more people begin to visit Frankenmuth again, she is hoping it will include those seeking job opportunities.

“We are hopeful that people will want to start looking for positions. We have many open positions and would love to fill them with people that want to work,” Zehnder- Grossi said.

