Fire destroys classic cars in shop near Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say fire destroyed about a dozen classic cars at a restoration shop near Traverse City.

Sensors triggered a fire alarm Sunday morning at the shop in East Bay Township. Firefighters were able to save a few cars but many were destroyed. Grand Traverse Metro Fire Chief Pat Parker says, “It’s sad to see that kind of loss.” He said there was no easily accessible water to fight the fire.

Water was trucked to the site with assistance from at least five townships. There were no injuries.

