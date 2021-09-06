Frankenmuth Labor Day Walk returns

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) -After a year off due to the pandemic, an annual Labor Day tradition returned to Frankenmuth Monday.

The Frankenmuth Bridge Walk kicked off at noon.

More than a hundred participants made their way across the Bavarian Inn Wooden Covered Bridge.

The bridge, originally built in 1980, was restored five years ago.

People who took part in today’s walk say they are glad the Frankenmuth staple is back.

“I like to say I’m walking the bridge and everybody says the Mackinaw Bridge and it’s a joke, I’m walking the Frankenmuth Bridge,” said Birch Run resident, Debbie. Riethmeier.

“It’s so exciting to see to see. The weather is just perfect. We’re so glad to be back after taking a year off and just nice to be with community members and do this little walk that we have here in Frankenmuth,” said Bavarian Inn General Manager, Amy Zehnder-Grossi.

The Labor Day walk has been part of the Frankenmuth community since 1986.

