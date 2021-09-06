Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer leads the annual Labor Day Mackinac Bridge walk

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MACKINAC CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Monday marked the 63rd annual Labor Day Mackinac Bridge walk

“I am honored to be a part of this quintessential Michigan tradition as we celebrate Labor Day together on the Mighty Mac,” said Gov. Whitmer.

The bridge walk has been an annual Labor Day tradition stating in 1958. Between 25,000 and 30,000 people have participated in recent years.

“Today we recognize the contributions of working people who fought tirelessly for their rights. Unions helped build Michigan’s middle class, and as Governor, I will continue to fight with working people, for working people, ensuring they are treated with dignity and respect,” she said.

The bridge walk and run started from both Saint Ignace and Mackinaw City. This is the only running event to take place on the bridge.

“The Mackinac Bridge Authority is so pleased that Gov. Whitmer joined us today for the annual bridge walk, a part of our state’s history since 1958,” said Authority Chairman Patrick “Shorty” F. Gleason.

The Mackinac Bridge is the 5th longest suspension bridge in the world. The annual walk is just over 4 miles.

“My father helped build this bridge, and I cannot think of another structure in Michigan that represents the connection between our peninsulas and each other,” said Gleason.

