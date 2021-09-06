JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

Labor Day version 2021 wasn’t a bad day at all across Mid-Michigan. A mix of sun and clouds, light breezes and comfortable temperatures all made for a pretty good day. Temperatures did top-out a bit below average in parts of the ABC12 viewing area, but I didn’t hear too many complaints. Overnight, with a good bit of starlight expected, low temperatures will range from the middle 40s northwest of the Bay, to around 50-degree across the southern parts of the area.

Tuesday will begin with a hint of a chill, but with a good bit of sunshine. The sunshine will combine with increasing southwesterly winds to push temperatures to above-average levels in many spots. The southern parts of the area could sneak into the middle 80s. Northwest of the Bay, highs will range from the middle 70s, to around 80. Clouds will increase quickly by early afternoon, and for the late-day period, we will see some strong storms develop as a cool front drops through the state.

Some of the storms late Tuesday could produce strong, gusty winds and, potentially, some small hail. Some locally heavy downpours are sure to accompany some of the storms. We will continue to monitor the potential for severe weather for Tuesday afternoon and evening on ABC12 News. - JR