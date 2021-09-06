Advertisement

Post summer construction brings three new projects to Mid-Michigan

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The end of summer doesn’t mean it’s the end of construction season. Michigan Department of Transportation is kicking off three new projects in the Saginaw Bay region.

Another day-- another construction zone. That’s how it usually goes during summer in Michigan, but this year drivers have experienced more than the usual amount of orange barrels.

Starting this week, three new projects are coming to mid-Michigan roads.

Starting Tuesday night at 7 P.M. M-52 will close at Marsh Creek as part of a $2.9 million dollar bridge project in Saginaw County. The road will reopen just a few hours later around midnight.

Drivers in Midland won’t be as lucky with the closure starting Wednesday morning along Westbound US-10. Only one lane will be open and the ramp from northbound Eastman road will be narrowed while portions of concrete are repaired. Officials say that will last until the Sept. 17.

While these projects are frustrating, Michigan Department of Transportation’s Jocelyn Hall said that it will be worth the headache in the long run.

Also starting Wednesday, M-46 from M-13 to the Saginaw River will be down to one lane for a resurfacing project in the city of Saginaw. Expect delays through the week as the repairs are made.

Tuesday morning, drivers should expect to see those driving restrictions back in place after Michigan Department of Transportation removed about 60% of the construction barrels for the Labor Day holiday weekend travel.

All roadway projects will be back in full force come 6 A.M. Tuesday morning.

