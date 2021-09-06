Saginaw community comes together in prayer in hopes to end gun violence

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -

An emotional evening during a community wide prayer event in Saginaw.

Jordan Jackson lost his 16-year-old brother Carmelo Jackson to gun violence earlier this year.

Jordan along with his family were at the city wide prayer event on Sunday in hopes to end gun violence throughout the city.

The city’s Mayor Brenda Moore brought together local pastors and the community for a time of prayer as she believes it’s important to fighting violence throughout the city.

ABC 12 spoke with the family of Carmelo Jackson, who say the support of the community means so much to them during this difficult time.

“It just feels like we’re loved and everybody and everybody is supportive,” said Aneya McClain.

Investigators say Carmelo Jackson was playing basketball with several people when a man chased him through the street while firing off a gun.

While the Michigan State Police are still asking for help in solving the case the family is asking for justice and to end gun violence.

“Let everybody know that they need to put the guns down cause we lost somebody special to us in our family,” said McClain.

On Sunday dozens of people gathered together in prayer at Borchard park where the Mayor of Saginaw Brenda Moore says the power of prayer is crucial to fighting violence in the city.

“We can’t do this by ourselves police can’t fix it, the government can’t fix it god can fix you. So the power of prayers is powerful,” said Moore.

She added that the city plans to do more events like this to bring not only the Saginaw community but surrounding communities as well.

“We have to come together and really speak to the hearts and minds of people using the power of prayer stand together, united,” said Sheldon Neeley, Mayor of Flint.

To find out where you can find some support or when the next community wide prayer event is go to the Saginaw city’s website, HERE.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.