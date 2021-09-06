Advertisement

Two men are suing Saginaw County Sheriffs Dept. after a 2017 incident

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men are suing the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department in an attempt to recover 13 guns taken from a hunting cabin in the Merrill area.

The sheriff’s office seized the guns after responding to a dispute between a man and a woman who were using the cabin in 2017.

The man grabbed a shotgun and was subsequently charged with domestic violence. The case ended in 2019, but the sheriff’s office has refused to release the firearms.

Attorney Philip Ellison says the 13 guns had nothing to do with the incident and the owners of the guns and the cabin weren’t present.

The sheriff’s office in the past claimed the men could not provide proper paperwork that the guns were in fact theirs.

