Who took the boat? Mystery baffles St. Charles community

ST.CHARLES, Mich. (WJRT) - A mystery in St. Charles is unfolding as to who took an old boat that was part of the town’s museum.

It has been in town for about six years, parked prominently outside the museum, but its vanished.

It was either Wednesday or Thursday of last week, when the boat, known to some people as the Jaws boat, set sail, somehow.

“It was so ugly, honestly I got pictures, it was so ugly,” says St. Charles Museum Curator Jim Palmer.

But the ugly boat is the talk of the town in St. Charles. Last week, people noticed it was gone from this spot along the parking lot of the St. Charles Area Museum.

It has become a fixture on the south end of town for the past five or six years when a man from Corunna donated the cubby cabin vessel to the museum.

People refer to it as the “Jaws boat” from the famous movie, some saying it resembles the “S.S. Minnow from Gilligan’s Island. Palmer says despite being between 65 and 70 years old, the boat was sea worthy.

“The worst part of the whole boat was the trailer, that was in worse shape than the body of the boat,” says Palmer.

The thief took the trailer too. Once word got on social media that the boat was missing, Palmer has been getting calls about a sighting here, and a sighting there.

“It was seen in Clio, it was seen in Ohio,” says Palmer.

Palmer is not exactly sure how much the boat would be worth if someone were able to do some work on it and get it back on water.

He says its not the marquee item at the popular museum, which also pays tribute to the St. Charles lumbering days, its military personnel, and other historical treasures. But he would like it back in its rightful spot.

“It caught so much attention, brought people here, they were always stopping to look at that boat, like I said it was so ugly it was cute,” says Palmer.

If you have seen that boat you are asked to give the St. Charles Police Department a call as they are investigating.

