An arrest has been made in the May fatal crash involving two cars and a tractor

BLUMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) -The Michigan State Police Tri-City Post has announced an arrest in a fatal traffic crash that happened in May.

The crash involved two cars and a tractor on May 6, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. near the intersection of Vassar and Gera Roads in Saginaw County.

Investigators have indicated that Brett Rivers, a 28-year-old male from Saginaw suffered fatal injuries when his 2009 Chevrolet Malibu was struck from behind by a 2000 Chrysler Concorde driven by Kylie Carr, age 39, of Vassar.

Police said that both cars were northbound on Vassar Road. Reports said that the result of the crash forced Rivers’ vehicle to cross the center line into the path of a southbound large farm tractor driven by a 49-year-old male from Reese. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Carr was arraigned Sept. 7, 2021 on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.