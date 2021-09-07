Advertisement

Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Student reported seeing fellow student with gun, but police found no weapons at the school
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Davison High School was on lockdown Tuesday while police investigated a report of a student with a gun.

School officials sent a message to parents saying a student told a teacher about seeing a fellow student with a gun. The school immediately went into lockdown and staff members called 911.

The Davison Township Police Department confirmed it had officers on the scene. They reviewed security camera footage and interviewed students, which led them to the student allegedly carrying the gun.

Investigators searched the school and did not find any weapons on school property, but police continued to investigate the situation Tuesday afternoon. The school sent a message to parents around 12:10 p.m. saying that all students are safe.

Parents were asked not to come to the school while the investigation continued Tuesday. Normal activities at Davison High School were set to resume after police left the building.

