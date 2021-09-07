Fenton area parents protest the increased mask mandate

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly 50 people gathered outside of Fenton High School Tuesday morning as students reported to class wearing masks.

“Our little ones can’t speak for themselves, we don’t want these dirty disgusting masks on their faces. They shouldn’t have them. And the older kids have already been indoctrinated to be so fearful that we have to speak for them as well,” said parent Lauren Parks.

Fenton Area Public Schools parents spoke out Tuesday morning by holding a protest during drop off at Fenton High School.

Parents said that they’re protesting the latest mask mandate requiring all students preschool and K-12 in Genesee County to wear a mask while in school.

Parks has a daughter who’s a senior this year. She said her daughter didn’t wear a mask to school and once she entered the building, she was sent to the office and told if she didn’t put one on that she would be sent home for the day.

“If they want to send you home, then they will send you home. But you have a right to not wear the mask,” said Parks.

District Superintendent Dr. Adam Hartley said that he understands the frustration, but this decision goes beyond the school board.

“This is a mandate from the Genesee County Health Department and they have every right to do that legally through the emergency health order. We can only do our best to communicate what’s being handed down to us as a public school,” said Hartley.

The school district administration said that the decision is out of their hands and that they are just adhering to the latest mandate issued by the Genesee County Health Department.

“The mandate and the Genesee County Health Department has made it very clear that we must follow this mandate to a T. Meaning if a student is not wearing a mask, they are not to be in the building and not to be in the classrooms,” he said.

Parks said that even if they can’t change the mandate through their protests, she wants her daughter to know it’s okay to stand up for what you believe in.

“At the high school level, that’s their decision to have the strength to do that. We hope that they do that. Voice their rights and their opinions,” said Parks.

Hartley said that during the peaceful protest, police were on school campus to ensure the safety of students as they entered the building.

The mandate also includes school staff and volunteers.

The health department said the revised order will stay in effect until the CDC lowers Genesee County’s COVID-19 community transmission rate from high to moderate.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.