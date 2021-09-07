Genesee County courthouse to reopen Wednesday, vital records office to remain closed

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Cleanup efforts continue inside the Genesee County Courthouse, following a small electrical fire over the weekend.

ABC12 has learned the courthouse will reopen Wednesday, September 8; however, the vital records office where the fire occurred will remain closed for some time.

Pictures taken inside the second floor of the Genesee County Courthouse building Saturday -- show the building’s sprinkler system certainly did what it was supposed to do -- extinguishing a small electrical fire that broke out near one of the cubicals inside the vital records area of the clerk’s office.

“It’s pretty contained. Vital records, CPLs, death certificates, birth certificates, DBAs -- that’s the area that was mostly hit,” said Genesee County Clerk John Gleason.

And Gleason is certainly grateful that’s all it was contained to.

Gleason says about 40 death certificates will have to be redone.

It’s unclear how many other documents were affected -- but the clerk’s office is making calls directly to people who are impacted.

“The work area is going to be closed for the foreseeable future. The issue is going to be the inconvenience of where we’re going to be located, and where the patrons have to come to get the documents,” Gleason said.

The fire was literally a matter of feet away from walls and walls of physical documents. Some were historical, going back hundreds of years.

It’s why Gleason has been and will continue to push for digitizing documents inside the vital records fofice.

Gleason says finances and getting the county commissioners on board is what’s held him back.

“People should be able to order their documents at their home or their business. We don’t want them to come down to our office.”

When and or if that ends up happening -- only time will tell.

In the mean time -- until the investigation into the cause of the fire and restoration is complete -- the clerk’s office will be closed.

The state fire marshal’s office is expected to conduct that investigation in the coming days.

Gleason is hopeful the office will be back up and running in some capacity by the end of the week, which will likely be in a different location.

We will update this story as soon as we know where that location will be.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.