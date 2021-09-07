Genesee County resident wins $500,000 from Michigan Lottery instant game

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County man couldn’t believe his eyes when he scratched off a $500,000 winning lottery ticket.

The 46-year-old, who is an avid scratch off lottery player, won the top prize in the Michigan Lottery’s $500 Reloaded game with a ticket purchased at 3020 Richfield Road in Flint.

“I scratched the tickets when I got to my car and when I saw I’d won $500,000, I got a knot in my stomach and was really nervous,” he said. “I had my friend look the ticket over to make sure I was seeing it right.”

The lucky winner recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He plans to use the windfall on purchasing a car, starting a business and launching college funds for his children.

“I don’t know what to feel or think yet,” the player said. “It still doesn’t seem real.”

The $500 Reloaded game launched earlier this month and players already have claimed $3 million worth of prizes. More than $26 million in prizes remain, including two more $500,000 top prizes.

