JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Storms Will End This Evening
By JR Kirtek
Sep. 7, 2021
Strong thundershowers will move out of Mid-Michigan as we work our way through the evening.  The storms produced damaging winds and some large hail as they plowed across lower Michigan.  The trend overnight will be for the clouds to break up as winds shift in from the west.  Low temperatures Wednesday morning will settle into 50s for the most part.  The range will be from the low 50s northwest of the Bay, to around 60 for the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area.

With cooler air moving into the state, we can expect a few showers to pop up Wednesday afternoon on brisk westerly winds.  Overall, we will see partly sunny skies for the day, and high temperatures will likely be just a skosh below our average of 76.  Thursday will bring us a similar setting with a few sprinkles possible during the afternoon.  High temperature will probably retreat another couple of degrees as light northwesterly breezes prevail.

Friday and the weekend seem to be shaping up pretty well at this point.  On ABC12 News we will let you know how much sunshine we will see for the weekend, and how our sky conditions will impact our temperatures. We will also let you know when we might have to deal with another round of thunder and lightning. - JR

