Michigan reports lower daily COVID-19 case average over Labor Day weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan decreased significantly over Labor Day weekend.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,313 new COVID-19 illnesses Saturday through Tuesday for a total of 961,953. The daily average of 1,578 new cases is about 650 fewer cases per day compared to Friday.

Michigan now only reports COVID-19 statistics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

State health officials reported 29 deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Saturday through Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 20,396.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing reached the highest level since mid-May with over 32,600 tests completed Friday. The percentage of positive tests remained above 10% last week, settling at 10.16% on Friday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased over the holiday weekend. As of Tuesday, 1,378 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 146 more than Friday. Of those, 1,268 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators remained steady this week. As of Tuesday, Michigan hospitals were treating 370 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 183 of them were on ventilators.

Since Friday, there are 48 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 19 more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 12.842 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, including 6.87 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.325 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.689 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.23 million people statewide. A total of 56.2% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 66.2% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 35,738 cases and 939 deaths, which is an increase of 208 cases and two deaths.

Saginaw, 21,562 cases and 617 deaths, which is an increase of 114 cases and one death.

Arenac, 1,188 cases and 31 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Bay, 11,217 cases and 350 deaths, which is an increase of 75 cases.

Clare, 2,282 cases and 88 deaths, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Gladwin, 2,095 cases and 58 deaths, which is an increase of 30 cases.

Gratiot, 3,453 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of 26 cases.

Huron, 3,260 cases and 79 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Iosco, 2,025 cases and 72 deaths, which is an increase of 32 cases.

Isabella, 5,786 cases and 97 deaths, which is an increase of 63 cases.

Lapeer, 8,331 cases and 212 deaths, which is an increase of 69 cases and two deaths.

Midland, 7,496 cases and 100 deaths, which is an increase of 82 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,646 cases and 44 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Oscoda, 625 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Roscommon, 1,718 cases and 55 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases and two deaths.

Sanilac, 3,868 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Shiawassee, 6,198 cases and 111 deaths, which is an increase of 43 cases.

Tuscola, 5,180 cases and 166 deaths, which is an increase of 29 cases.

