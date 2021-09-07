Advertisement

Midland Center for the Arts prepares for new pop up exhibit

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Midland Center for the arts is preparing for a new pop-up exhibit opening at the end of this month.

Communications and Public Relations Manager Josh Holiday and Director of Education Jennifer Kanyo talked about the exhibit.

They also showed how to create a simple machine with a catapult and talked about static electricity bugs.

