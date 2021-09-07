Advertisement

Nouvel Catholic High School in Saginaw goes remote after COVID-19 cases

US leaders are determining when and how to reopen America's economy.
US leaders are determining when and how to reopen America's economy.(AP)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County high school is going back to remote learning on Tuesday for at least a day after positive coronvirus cases were confirmed.

Novel Catholic High School in Saginaw will have remote learning for Tuesday.

In an email to parents, the school wrote that there were two positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in the high school building. School officials say they are contacting anyone who had close contact with the two people diagnosed.

The school does not have a face mask mandate for students and staff to start the school year.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer calls for a repeal of Michigan’s 1930s abortion ban law
A U.S. Coast Guard boat responds to Presque Isle Park in Marquette, Sept. 6, 2021.
Visitor at Upper Peninsula park falls from cliff, dies on Labor Day
A Genesee County man won $500,000 with this Michigan Lottery instant game ticket.
Genesee County resident wins $500,000 from Michigan Lottery instant game
Expanded federal unemployment benefits end Labor Day
Expanded federal unemployment benefits end Labor Day