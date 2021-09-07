Nouvel Catholic High School in Saginaw goes remote after COVID-19 cases

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County high school is going back to remote learning on Tuesday for at least a day after positive coronvirus cases were confirmed.

Novel Catholic High School in Saginaw will have remote learning for Tuesday.

In an email to parents, the school wrote that there were two positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in the high school building. School officials say they are contacting anyone who had close contact with the two people diagnosed.

The school does not have a face mask mandate for students and staff to start the school year.

