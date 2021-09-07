The Old Farmers Almanac predicts one of the coldest winters on record this year

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -It might be the end of summer, but get ready to bring out your winter gear.

The Old Farmers Almanac is predicting one of the coldest winters on record this year. Calling it the “season of shivers”, having above average snowfall, below average temperatures, and that only the Pacific Coast will see a mild winter.

Don’t worry too much - it’s only about 25% accurate on long range forecasts.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.