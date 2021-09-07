Plans for land of former elementary school stirring debate in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - What to do with the property of a former elementary school in Midland is causing some community debate as the city and school district eye possibly adding housing to the property.

The location is at the former Eastlawn Elementary School. That is located on Eastlawn Drive not far from Central Park in the heart of Midland. The elementary school is no longer there but Midland Public Schools still owns the property and the school district is looking for options for the land.

“In the works is housing, in short,” said Grant Murschel, director of planning and community development for the City of Midland.

Murschel met with ABC12 at the property Tuesday morning. He said that the City of Midland, school district, and the Midland Area Community Foundation are working together to come up with a way to add more housing to the city using the property.

“It is something that we’ve found to be really its best use,” Murschel said. “It’s in a residential neighborhood and surrounded by residences and we do have a critical need of housing here in Midland and we need to build more.”

While the exact details are still in flux, Murschel said they are looking into what kind of housing that could come to the area and it could include some low-income options.

““We don’t want this to be just an affordable, low-income area,” he said. “We want it to be mixed income and think about that in a much more intentional way.”

The proposal to bring a housing complex to the site has led to some community pushback. The parties involved did host a community meeting last week to gauge how people living in the neighborhood feel about bringing something like this to the area.

One resident who has lived in the neighborhood for over 20 years said that he is not on board with bringing affordable housing to the property.

“I think it’s an admirable position they have except the fact that it impacts this area,” said Frank Fick. “This is a quiet area.”

Fick said he and some of his neighbors have expressed concerns that bringing a housing development would lead to too much traffic in the area and take away the green space that is there now.

“They’re talking about putting a 50 unit place in here so I disagree,” Fick said.

No final plans have been ironed out but Murschel told ABC12 that they will continue to look for the community’s feedback on the project moving forward.

“We want to be intentional about that and be honoring of those concerns and really mitigate those as best as we can,” he said. “We really want this to add value and not create issues.”

Murschel said that any construction on anything wouldn’t begin for a few years.

