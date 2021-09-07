Saginaw Township’s Nouvel Catholic Central goes virtual amid positive COVID tests

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WJRT) (9/7/2021)--A Saginaw County school district just welcoming kids back into the classroom wound up sidelined right off the bat by resurgent case counts.

Nouvel Catholic Central High School in Saginaw Township went virtual Tuesday after a number of students came down with coronavirus. Officials said they were still actively monitoring the situation at the time of publication. ABC12 reached out to a number of other local districts to shed light on what’s become a controversial decision for school administrators everywhere.

“The last thing we want to do is bring back our high school students into the buildings and then risk further quarantining or further transmission of COVID, so we made the decision to go virtual,” Superintendent Cormac Lynn told ABC12 via Zoom Tuesday.

A decision that left a deserted parking lot at Nouvel Catholic Tuesday as the district began the now familiar effort to retrace steps and identify potential new infections.

“We expect to see cases increase as kids return to school,” Lynn said. “We just were waiting for it and trying to be as prepared as we could.”

The move came as healthcare providers buckled under the snowballing strain of variants, surging case counts and hospital stays. The Saginaw County Health Department reported 152 new cases over the four day holiday weekend, not as high as late last month but still significant.

ABC12 reached out to the superintendent of Merrill Schools down the road, who related a similar decision to go virtual could come if the virus sidelined a chunk of the district’s teachers and support staff, but not necessarily based upon a small number of unrelated cases among students.

“It’s often a discussion with administrators in the building, health professionals in the area to see what their observations are,” Stephen Bigelow explained.

Bigelow heads up Bay City Public Schools.

“It’s always controversial to move into virtual. It’s not something that anybody takes lightly,” he said.

“Our goal is to keep our students, families, our community safe while providing in person instruction and that’s a delicate balance,” Lynn related. “We continue to strive to do that every day.”

That ability to adapt on a dime, Lynn said, remained a key component of the day-to-day this year.

Again, it remained unclear at the time of publication when that return to in-person instruction would be. Count on ABC12 for updates as we learn more.

