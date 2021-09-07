Strong storms are possible today

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system moving through the region along with some extra energy in the atmosphere will bring us the chance for severe weather today. Have our app or some way to get weather alerts, especially if you’ll be outdoors.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 70s north of the bay, near 80 around the bay, and into the low/mid 80s further south and east. A warm front coming through will give our temps and humidity a boost out ahead of a cold front arriving later today. It’ll be windy today with SW winds at 10-20mph, gusting to the mid 30s.

Showers and storms move in this afternoon, moving from the NW to SE throughout the evening. Our main threats will be damaging wind gusts to 60mph, large hail, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

By midnight the main line will be out of our area with decreasing cloud cover. Rainfall totals will be between 0.5 - 1.5″ for most, but some could pick up over 2″.

Our lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s with a WSW wind at 10-15mph.

Tomorrow we’ll see some sun, some clouds, and the chance for more scattered showers. Highs reach the low 70s with a W wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s.

