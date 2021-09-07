Thunderstorms spawn tornado warnings, leave trail of damage in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A large complex of severe thunderstorms led to several tornado warnings and a significant damage cross the northern parts of Mid-Michigan on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for Bay, Clare, Gladwin and Midland counties during Tuesday afternoon as the line of heavy thunderstorms moved east-southeast across the Great Lakes Bay Region.

No tornado warnings were in effect at 5:45 p.m. and the National Weather Service had not confirmed any touchdowns.

Numerous power lines were knocked down around Bay County, especially in the Auburn, Bay City and Kawkawlin areas during the afternoon. Fire crews and police were busy responding to emergency calls all over the county.

A building in the 1500 block of South Finn Road caught fire after a lightning strike in the Munger area.

MBS International Airport reported a wind gust exceeding 63 mph in the Saginaw area around 3:45 p.m. while gusts exceeding 40 mph were reported along the Lake Huron coastline in Huron and Sanilac counties.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office reported a significant number of trees and power lines down, mostly on the western side of the county. Damage was reported along M-46, Swan Creek Road, Pretzler Road and on Hanchett Street in Saginaw.

Midland County Central Dispatch reported numerous trees and power lines down in Larkin Township while Huron County Central Dispatch reported damage around Owendale. A trained weather spotter also reported widespread tree and power line damage around Vassar in Tuscola County.

A trained weather spotter reported waterspouts on Lake Huron on Lake Huron offshore from Port Hope in Huron County.

Consumers Energy reported the following power outages around 6 p.m.:

9,660 in Saginaw County.

3,286 in Clare County.

2,357 in Midland County.

1,482 in Gladwin County.

1,152 in Gratiot County.

1,226 in Bay County.

DTE Energy reported over 8,600 customers without power in Metro Detroit and the Thumb Region. Thousands of the outages were located in Huron and Tuscola counties.

