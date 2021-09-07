Advertisement

Visitor at Upper Peninsula park falls from cliff, dies on Labor Day

A U.S. Coast Guard boat responds to Presque Isle Park in Marquette, Sept. 6, 2021.
A U.S. Coast Guard boat responds to Presque Isle Park in Marquette, Sept. 6, 2021.(Andrew Kolich)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) - A visitor fell from a cliff and died at a park in the Upper Peninsula.

The death occurred Monday at Presque Isle Park in Marquette. Police believe the man fell while descending the cliff to take photos. No other details were released.

The victim was found in Lake Superior near shore. Efforts to save the man were unsuccessful.

At least two other people have died this summer from accidental falls at parks in the Upper Peninsula.

Dominic Rotondi of Lincoln Park stepped over a barrier at the top of Miners Castle on July 24, lost his footing and fell about 100 feet, striking the cliff face. He landed in Lake Superior.

